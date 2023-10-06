PTA Takes Action against Illegal Internet Service Providers in Sargodha

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 6, 2023 | 5:42 pm
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to eliminate the rampant proliferation of illegal internet services conducted two successful raids in Sargodha in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The first raid took place in RB Block, Rose Valley Society, while the second was conducted at Burj-e-Umar Plaza, Mian Khan Road. One person was arrested. Additionally, various equipment of illegal ISPs, including switches, routers, laptops, antennas, etc. was confiscated. These entities were providing ISP services without a valid license from PTA in Sargodha and surrounding areas.

In a statement, PTA said that the successful raids against illegal ISPs were made possible because of continuous monitoring, commitment, and persistent efforts to curb the menace of illegal internet services, thus curtailing the loss to the national exchequer in terms of tax evasion and misreporting of revenues.

The statement cautioned the public to avail of telecom services from only PTA-licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service. A list of licensed operators is available here.

