IT Ministry Plans Converting e-Rozgar Centers to Virtual Special Technology Zones

The Ministry of IT and Telecom plans to convert e-Rozgar Centers into Virtual Special Technology Zones (STZs).

Sources told ProPakistani that after the establishment of 5,000 e-Rozgar centers in 2 years, they will be declared as virtual STZs.

Sources said that the Special Technology Authority (STZA) is also being taken on board in this project. The e-Rozgar centers will later be converted into STZs and all the companies located here will have the same facilities as the companies and start-ups registered with the Special Technology Zones Authority.

According to Officials in MoITT, 5,000 e-Rozgar centers will be established in small and big cities of the country in 2 years to facilitate the freelancers. The total cost of this project is 50 billion rupees.

Such buildings in the cities that are lying idle will be brought into use. The government will help the owners of these buildings to get loans from banks and subsidize the interest rate. The building owners will get a subsidy from the government to establish state-of-the-art facilities for freelancers and IT companies.

According to MoITT, Freelancing centers will be built in abandoned buildings in cities where freelancers will get space and infrastructure to work and earn money. When the freelancers get the facility, they will move accountants and other people with them to these centers and they will become e-Rozgar community centers.

Sources said that it will be easier for e-employment centers to declare special technology zones. The center which will provide facilities as per the criteria of the Special Technology Zones Authority will be declared a Special Technology Zone.