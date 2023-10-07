HBL Microfinance Bank Wins Best Microfinance Bank of The Year 2022 Award

HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB), continues to lead the microfinance industry by securing its second consecutive win as the Best Microfinance Bank.

The 20th Annual Excellence Awards, hosted by the CFA Society Pakistan, are renowned for recognizing the outstanding performance of financial institutions, corporations, and professionals during the past year.

This accolade underscores HBL MfB’s performance in the microfinance sector, and also the Bank’s firm commitment to social and economic well-being of society, customer satisfaction, and financial inclusion. By consistently redefining the microfinance banking landscape through the use of innovative technology, HBL MfB continues to enhance the economic lifestyle of its valued customers.

Mr. Rayomond Kotwal, Chairman, Board of Directors – HBL MfB said that winning the Best Microfinance Award for a second year in a row solidified the Bank’s position as a leader in the microfinance sector.

I am proud of the Bank’s achievement and the exceptional team spirit which made it possible to be recognized for its work. As a people-centric organization focusing on bringing services to the unbanked, we will continue to accelerate our growth strategy and build innovative digital financial services – assisting and helping clients and bringing positive change to the communities in which we operate.

Mr. Muhammad Amir Khan, CEO and President of HBL MfB said that this achievement is a testament to the Bank’s relentless dedication to enabling people to improve their quality of life with inclusive and innovative financial solutions.

“Being named the Best Microfinance Bank the second time in a row shows that we are committed to uplifting the marginalized segments of our country. As an organization that is built around our customers, our main priority is to provide financial tools and solutions that cater to their specific and diversified needs, equipping them with the financial resources needed to empower them financially. This magnificent achievement would not have been possible without our biggest asset, our team, that continues to work day in and day out with utmost dedication towards the Bank’s vision.’’ stated Mr. Muhammad Amir Khan, on the occasion.

HBL MfB started its journey 20 years ago, as the pioneer of microfinance in Pakistan. In 2022, the Bank cemented its leadership position by winning two Best Microfinance Bank awards. HBL MfB remains steadfast in its mission to alleviate poverty in Pakistan and raise the living standards of its people. In 2022, the Bank grew its lending portfolio by nearly 50%, to Rs. 88 billion and its deposits by 27% to Rs 116 billion, remaining a trusted partner to its clients.

Moving forward, HBL MfB aims to enhance its digital banking experience across all touchpoints, increase its customer base, and remain the preferred choice for its valued customers.