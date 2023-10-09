Mobilink Bank Receives CFA Society Award for Best Digital Banking Services 2022

Mobilink Bank’s outstanding accomplishments have garnered recognition at the prestigious 20th Annual Excellence Awards, hosted by the CFA Society Pakistan.

The Bank was honored with the coveted title of “Best Digital Banking Services Award of the Year 2022” within the Microfinance Bank Category, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the digital banking arena.

Furthermore, Mobilink Bank was titled ‘Runner-up’ in the Gender Balanced Workforce Award category. These accolades not only reflect Mobilink Bank’s dedication to excellence but also emphasize its ongoing efforts to redefine industry standards and drive positive change in the financial sector.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services across seven countries. As part of its digital operator strategy, VEON is transforming people’s lives by creating opportunities for increased digital inclusion and by driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population.

Addressing these achievements, President and CEO Mobilink Bank, Ghazanfar Azzam, said: “Receiving the prestigious Best Digital Banking Services Award reflects the Bank’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge financial services.

Mobilink Bank remains committed to utilizing technology to enhance its offerings, making it more convenient and efficient for customers to access digital and financial solutions. This Award further fuels the Bank’s relentless pursuit of pushing the boundaries of digital banking, highlighting our determination to pioneer innovative solutions that benefit everyone.”

Chief Operating Officer, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary remarked: “Our dedication to elevating Pakistan’s digital financial landscape has received a significant boost with this recognition. We are eager to spearhead further advancements in the sector over the upcoming years as we continue to play a pivotal role in driving financial inclusion across the nation.”

Mr. Azzam also highlighted the Bank’s commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), he said: “We are passionately dedicated to advancing gender equality. Our core mission revolves around creating an inclusive workplace where every individual thrives, irrespective of their gender.

Mobilink Bank’s Chief People Officer, Aleena Tanvir said: “Through a series of purpose-driven initiatives, from strategic recruitment to comprehensive training and empowerment programs, we are resolutely committed to achieving a gender-balanced workforce.

This recognition by the CFA Society underscores the commitment we hold in setting a powerful example within the financial sector, championing the cause of gender equality.”

Mobilink Bank is at the forefront of promoting workplace diversity, creating an inclusive environment that recognizes and celebrates each individual’s unique contributions. At the same time, it is leading the charge in revolutionizing the banking industry through innovative digital banking solutions.

With a steadfast dedication to both diversity and digital innovation, the Bank is not only reshaping the financial landscape but also championing a future that is more inclusive and equitable for everyone.