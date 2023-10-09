Senate Panel Raises Concern Over Smuggling of Fish Worth $3 Billion

The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce on Monday expressed strong concern over the issue of illegal fish trade via Pakistan, highlighting smuggling to the tune of $2-3 billion.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, was convened today to discuss critical issues in trade and commerce. During the meeting, the committee discussed various aspects of fish trade, and the Afghan Transit Trade including the embargo on goods, processing fees, and bank guarantees.

The panel also discussed the UAE’s recent move to restrict meat imports from Pakistan and ordered relevant authorities to probe the matter on priority.

The Commerce Secretary provided insights into recent measures related to Afghan transit trade, confirming that the Afghan transit trade facility is fully operational. He mentioned that the banned goods intended for Afghanistan are not in high demand and highlighted the issuance of four Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) and additional steps taken by the Federal Board of Revenue.

The government has implemented actions on two fronts, as revealed by the secretary. First, a decision was made under the enforcement strategy focusing on combating smuggling nationwide, particularly at borders. The second step, taken at the policy level entailed measures such as bank guarantee processing fees. Notably, the processing fee for Afghanistan applies exclusively to essential items.

Additionally, the government has notified a 110 percent bank guarantee on Pakistani goods sent into Afghan markets, the secretary added.

The committee was told that all measures related to Afghan Transit Trade were taken through bilateral discussions, ensuring cooperation with Afghanistan. The Secretary of Commerce also shared statistics on commodities traded with Afghanistan.

In a different segment of the meeting, Senator Danesh Kumar engaged in a heated discussion with Commerce Secretary Saleh Farooqui, expressing concerns about the country’s reputation. He emphasized the need for responsible action, especially in the field. He raised doubts about meat consignments being sold locally after being returned from the UAE, prompting the committee to call for an investigation into meat exports to the UAE. The Ministry of Commerce was tasked with submitting an inquiry report on the matter.

Senator Kumar also discussed the issue of fish smuggling from Pakistan. He estimated that between $2-3 billion worth of fish was being smuggled out of the country.

Commerce Secretary said that plans are being developed for various sectors, including fisheries, minerals, gems, and jewelry.