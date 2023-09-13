Pakistan Navy and ANF Seize Drugs Worth Rs 70 Billion in Arabian Sea

In an intelligence-driven counter-narcotics operation, Pakistan Navy, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), successfully apprehended approximately 782 kilograms of narcotics in the Arabian Sea. The operation, executed with precision, has dealt a substantial blow to the illicit drug trade.

According to an official statement by the Pakistan Navy, the confiscated narcotics were cleverly concealed within hidden compartments aboard a fishing vessel. The interception, carried out by a Pakistan Navy Ship, effectively thwarted the smugglers’ nefarious plans.

The street value of the seized narcotics on the international market is estimated to be a staggering $235 million, underscoring the gravity of the operation’s success. Subsequently, the seized drugs have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further legal proceedings.

This operation not only highlights the unwavering commitment of Pakistan Navy in deterring and disrupting illegal activities within Pakistan’s maritime zones but also sends a resounding message that such criminal enterprises will not go unchecked.