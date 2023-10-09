Symmetry Group Inks Deal With US Firm to Provide Transformation Services

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 9, 2023 | 5:01 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Symmetry Group Limited (PSX: SYM) has entered into an agreement with Hummingbird International LLC USA to provide Transformation Services, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

“This contract is expected to generate a minimum of Rs. 70 Million (USD 250,000) in FY2023-24,” the filing stated. Symmetry Group is committed to continuous improvements and delivering value to its shareholders, it added.

ALSO READ

Symmetry Group Limited is a Digital Technology and Experiences Company that specializes in digital products and services. From a small interactive agency in 2003, The Symmetry, a sole proprietor concern, has evolved into a group of companies (Symmetry Group Limited and its subsidiaries) providing digital solutions. In 2017, Symmetry Group (Pvt.) Limited was converted into a public unlisted company.

SYM’s scrip at the bourse closed at Rs. 3.72, up by Rs. 0.1 or 2.76 percent with a turnover of 3,062,000 shares on Monday.

ProPK Staff

lens

Dur-e-Fishan Is A Vision of Elegance in Ivory Gown with Pearl Embellishments By Elan
Read more in lens

proproperty

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Authorities Intensify Crackdown on Illegal Housing Societies Over Unpaid Electricity Bills
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>