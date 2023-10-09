Symmetry Group Inks Deal With US Firm to Provide Transformation Services

Symmetry Group Limited (PSX: SYM) has entered into an agreement with Hummingbird International LLC USA to provide Transformation Services, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

“This contract is expected to generate a minimum of Rs. 70 Million (USD 250,000) in FY2023-24,” the filing stated. Symmetry Group is committed to continuous improvements and delivering value to its shareholders, it added.

Symmetry Group Limited is a Digital Technology and Experiences Company that specializes in digital products and services. From a small interactive agency in 2003, The Symmetry, a sole proprietor concern, has evolved into a group of companies (Symmetry Group Limited and its subsidiaries) providing digital solutions. In 2017, Symmetry Group (Pvt.) Limited was converted into a public unlisted company.

SYM’s scrip at the bourse closed at Rs. 3.72, up by Rs. 0.1 or 2.76 percent with a turnover of 3,062,000 shares on Monday.