Deputed Teachers Should Be Returned to Their Original Departments: Senate Committee

The Senate Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training has ordered to immediately send back all teachers on deputation holding administrative positions in the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to their parent departments.

The decision was made in a meeting held under the chair of the committee Irfanul Haq Siddiqui. It is pertinent to mention that these employees, currently working in administrative posts at various ministries, were initially hired as teachers.

Members of the committee pointed out that all such employees secure these positions through their political connections. Additionally, they prefer administrative roles over teaching, affecting the quality of education.

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi agreed with the observations of the committee and assured taking steps to comply with the recommendations.

Furthermore, the regularisation of daily-wage teachers and increasing their salaries was also discussed. The minister informed the committee that employees recommended by the FPSC would get their appointment letters this week.

To permanently resolve the issue of daily wagers, the committee will discuss the matter and a report will also be submitted to it by October 13.

Furthermore, the senate standing committee was informed that the daily-wagers’ salaries were increased by Rs. 7,000 on the recommendations of the committee and now the case is under Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) consideration.