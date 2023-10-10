Federal Government Removes Two CDA Board Members

The federal government has removed two board members of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in compliance with the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The two board members who have been removed are Waseem Hayat Bajwa, who served as Member Planning, and Mazhar Hussain Shah, who held the position of Member Finance.

The ECP had communicated its orders to the Chairman CDA and the Home Secretary, asking for the removal of the board members. Furthermore, Member State and Member Engineering have also been relieved of their positions.

On the other hand, as per CDA officials, Member Administration Services will be reinstated today. However, ECP didn’t request the transfer of Member Technology.

Additionally, a comprehensive list comprising details of 80 officers and employees currently on deputation within the CDA has also been prepared. According to the list, more than 6 officers of grade 19 are working in the authority on deputation.

Apart from officials of various grades currently serving in CDA, Islamabad police have also contributed several officers to the CDA’s deputation workforce.