News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda Announces 0% Markup Installment Plan For CG 125S Gold

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 10, 2023 | 12:41 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Atlas Honda has announced an exciting offer for bike enthusiasts who are eager to get their hands on the newly launched Honda CG125s Gold. The bike is available for an eye-watering price of Rs. 292,900, but that’s par for the course considering the high motorcycle prices in Pakistan.

In an announcement on its official social media handle, the Japanese bike manufacturing giant revealed a 6-month installment offer with ‘0% markup’ in collaboration with Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall.

According to the details available on Alfa Mall’s website, a 3% processing fee will charged on the 3 or 6-month plan, and 5% will be charged on 9,12, and 18-month plans. The bike will be delivered in approximately 15-20 working days.

You can contact Atlas Honda by calling them at 111-225-111 to get further details about the offer. Moreover, you can also visit Alfa Mall’s official website for more information.


lens

Hina Altaf Changes Surname to Spark Divorce Rumors
Read more in lens

proproperty

Interim CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Calls for Timely Project Completion
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>