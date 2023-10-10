Honda Announces 0% Markup Installment Plan For CG 125S Gold

Atlas Honda has announced an exciting offer for bike enthusiasts who are eager to get their hands on the newly launched Honda CG125s Gold. The bike is available for an eye-watering price of Rs. 292,900, but that’s par for the course considering the high motorcycle prices in Pakistan.

In an announcement on its official social media handle, the Japanese bike manufacturing giant revealed a 6-month installment offer with ‘0% markup’ in collaboration with Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall.

According to the details available on Alfa Mall’s website, a 3% processing fee will charged on the 3 or 6-month plan, and 5% will be charged on 9,12, and 18-month plans. The bike will be delivered in approximately 15-20 working days.

You can contact Atlas Honda by calling them at 111-225-111 to get further details about the offer. Moreover, you can also visit Alfa Mall’s official website for more information.