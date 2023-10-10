Minister Reviews Commercialization Plan of Rawalpindi Railway Station

Published Oct 10, 2023

The caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication & Maritime Shahid Ashraf Tarar chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday to review the up-gradation and commercialization plan of Rawalpindi railway station.

The minister stated that railway stations will remain important commercial hubs in the future, earning substantial revenue and generating economic opportunities at large scale.

The value addition to Rawalpindi Railway Station and its surroundings would make it commercially viable and would generate significant revenues for all the stakeholders involved.

Besides improving passenger facilitation, the redeveloping of Rawalpindi railway station can become a business hub.

>