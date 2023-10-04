Ministry of Railways to Upgrade Stations in 5 Major Cities

In a bid to facilitate passengers and boost revenue, Pakistan Railways has decided to upgrade 5 major railway stations across the country to international standards.

The stations that will be upgraded are Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta. Previously, the department had improved facilities at Bahawalpur, Raiwind, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal and Gujranwala stations.

Talking to APP, an official of the Ministry of Railways stated that the purpose of elevating stations across the country is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and enhance passenger comfort.

In the last three years, the federal government has allocated Rs. 50 million for this purpose. These funds have been used to improve passenger waiting halls, prayer areas, operation offices, water filtration plants, toilets, passenger shelters, platforms, ticket counters, and parking areas.

During a meeting held in Islamabad yesterday, the interim Railways Minister, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, said that Pakistan Railways is focusing on safety, efficiency, and self-reliance to revitalize and expand its operations.

He added that railways’ facilities across the country will be enhanced through private-sector investments. According to the Minister, the department has reduced expenses and increased revenue through different initiatives.