PM Kakar for Focus on Investments in IT, Agriculture

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta today and attended a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee in the presence of Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki.

During the meeting, the forum was briefed about the revised National Action Plan, law enforcement operations, anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan, security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC, non-CPEC, and private projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularization measures, and progress on SIFC initiatives in Balochistan.

The prime minister expressed confidence in the progress made by the Balochistan government and assured the full support of the federal government. He emphasized that the socio-economic development of Balochistan is imperative for ensuring peace and development of the province.

The premier said that initiatives taken by SIFC at the federal level should have a trickledown effect in each province for the people of the area. Balochistan is rich in mines and minerals and development in this sector will generate economic activity and job opportunities for the people of the area. Moreover, investments in agriculture and IT should also be focused apart from human resource development, he added. He also underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the initiatives.

COAS said that the army will provide full support in concert with LEAs and other government departments for enforcement actions against a spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny the pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments, and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province. Earlier, upon arrival, the prime minister and COAS were received by Chief Minister Balochistan and Commander Balochistan Corps.