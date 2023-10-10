Punjab Announces Admission Dates for Private Medical and Dental Colleges

Punjab’s Provincial Admission Committee has announced the admission schedule for private medical and dental colleges.

All the private medical institutes will be accepting applications from October 16 to 31. The applications can be submitted through the online portal of the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

In a meeting chaired by the Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ali Jan Khan various important decisions were made. The meeting was attended by vice-chancellors of all public sector medical universities in Punjab.

UHS will be responsible for collecting the initial fee for all the private medical colleges. Students enrolling in private sector colleges will have to submit a fee of Rs. 1 million over a three-day period through the Bank of Punjab.

It has been made clear that there will be no obligatory upgrade for candidates joining private medical colleges. Furthermore, the meeting decided that students have the option to retain their admission status in their initial colleges if they so prefer.

After the admission process concludes, any outstanding fees will be submitted by the candidate to the respective college.

During the meeting, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan stated that centralized admissions to private medical colleges would ensure transparency and merit-based selections. Furthermore, he also called for increasing the capacity of online applications to enhance the functioning of the online system.