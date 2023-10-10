Xiaomi’s New MIOS Will Probably Stay in China

A recent report from tipster ‘Digital Chat Station’ suggested that Xiaomi might bypass MIUI 15 in favor of introducing a new operating system called MiOS.

However, Xiaomiui, a dedicated blog for Xiaomi-related news, has refuted these assertions, deeming them groundless and unfounded.

As per Xiaomiui’s information, Xiaomi is actively conducting internal tests for MIUI 15 and is likely to unveil it officially alongside the Xiaomi 14 series. They further emphasized that there is currently no credible information available regarding MiOS.

Nonetheless, the blog did not dismiss the possibility of Xiaomi transitioning from MIUI to MiOS at some point in the future. They suggested that if such a shift were to occur, it would likely be limited to the Chinese market, with MiOS not being introduced on a global scale.

To substantiate their claims, Xiaomiui shared some code snippets that indicate MIUI 15 is undergoing testing on various Xiaomi smartphones. These clues about internal development were sourced from the official Xiaomi server, lending credibility to the information.

Currently, MIUI 15 is in the testing phase for several Xiaomi models, including the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Redmi K60 Pro, and Mix Fold 3.

Although it’s premature to definitively conclude whether Xiaomi intends to replace MIUI with MiOS, the ongoing testing of MIUI 15 indicates that MIUI is likely to remain a part of Xiaomi’s global market strategy for the foreseeable future.

The upcoming launch of Xiaomi 14 will most likely confirm the company’s plans for MIUI 15 and MIOS. The phone is expected to launch sometime in November or December this year.