Xiaomi’s Black Shark S1 Smartwatch Launched Globally With Gamer Aesthetics

Xiaomi’s gaming-focused sub-brand, Black Shark, has introduced a new smartwatch to the global market. The Black Shark S1 boasts an impressively affordable price point and offers solid specifications.

Featuring a round dial with a rotating crown, the Black Shark S1 smartwatch is adorned with metal bezels and is exclusively available in black. Its IP68 rating ensures protection against splashes.

On the front, you’ll find a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, delivering a sharp 466 x 466 px resolution, a brightness of 600 nits, and a 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the watch supports Always on Display (AOD) and offers a diverse selection of over 100 watch faces.

The Black Shark S1 smartwatch also provides support for Bluetooth calling. Xiaomi has incorporated an ENC algorithm and a signal-processing microphone to ensure crystal-clear call quality. With the ability to track more than 100 sports modes, the Black Shark S1 boasts a claimed 10-day battery life under typical usage.

Users can connect the smartwatch to the Shark Wear app for precise GPS tracking and receive periodic exercise reports. Additionally, it offers fundamental features such as a calculator, camera control, stopwatch, message notifications, and more.

As previously mentioned, the Black Shark S1 is exclusively available in a black color variant and comes with an attractive price tag of $50. This watch will probably not come to Pakistan officially as the Black Shark brand doesn’t exist here, but interested buyers can always import it from other regions.