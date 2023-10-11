Federal Cabinet Approves Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework

The Federal Cabinet Wednesday approved the Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework and the formation of a committee for 5G spectrum auction, well-informed sources told ProPakistani.

Under the infrastructure-sharing framework, telecom companies will have the option to jointly utilize resources such as towers, antennas, cable ducts, and other critical infrastructure items. The sharing mechanism aims to foster cooperation among telecom players, streamline resource usage, and potentially reduce operating costs.

ALSO READ Cabinet Set to Constitute Advisory Committee for IMT/5G Spectrum Auction

One notable feature of the framework would be the potential for increased foreign direct investment (FDI) in the telecom sector. By allowing companies to share essential components, the industry becomes more appealing to foreign investors. This, in turn, can lead to further growth and expansion.

Furthermore, the framework’s adoption opens doors for the entry of new companies into the domestic telecom space. The increased cooperation and shared resources can facilitate a more competitive environment, potentially benefiting consumers by offering a broader range of services and options.

In addition to the framework, the Federal Cabinet has also given the green light to the formation of a 5G Spectrum Auction Committee. This committee, which will play a vital role in the introduction of 5G technology, will be chaired by Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar. It will include ministers of IT, Science & Technology, Industries & Production, along with the secretaries of key Divisions.

The committee’s primary task will be to review the availability of spectrum in various frequency bands, including 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz. Subsequently, the committee will take steps to auction the spectrum, based on recommendations from PTA consultants.