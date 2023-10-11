Last Solar Eclipse of The Year “Ring of Fire” is Happening This Weekend

The last solar eclipse of this year will occur on October 14, with the lunar eclipse taking place on October 28, 2023.

The solar eclipse, also known as the “ring of fire” would be visible across different regions of the world. However, Pakistanis will not be able to experience this celestial event.

According to details, it will be visible in southwestern Mexico, various countries in Central America, central Colombia, and northern Brazil. Although, the “ring of fire” will not be visible in Pakistan the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has shared details regarding its occurrence in different parts of the world, aligning with Pakistan’s local time.

As per PMD, the final solar eclipse of the year will start at 8:04 p.m. on Oct 14 and end at 1:55 a.m. on Oct 15. Similarly, the Met department has also provided information about the lunar eclipse, scheduled to take place on October 28.

It will start at 11:02 p.m. and will reach its peak at 1:14 a.m., eventually ending at 3:26 AM on October 29.

For those who don’t know, a solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. It casts a shadow on Earth, which completely or partially blocks the sun’s light in some regions.