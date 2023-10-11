Pakistan Refinery Achieves Highest Ever Production, Sales Volume in September

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PSX: PRL) achieved its highest-ever sales and production of petroleum products in September 2023, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

“Pakistan Refinery Limited has achieved historic production levels in September 2023, marking a significant milestone. The successful strategic shifts and efficient operations led to the highest-ever sales and production in a month, bolstering profitability,” the filing stated.

According to the stock filing, PRL achieved an unprecedented average feed rate of 5340 tons, demonstrating operational excellence and efficiency. The production of middle distillate soared over 77,000 tons, with diesel accounting for 73,423 tons, an all-time high in the refinery’s history.

Diesel sales reached an astounding figure of over 82,000 tons, marking its highest-ever diesel sales in a single month. “To maximize revenue and product availability, PRL took a strategic decision to convert Naphtha into Motor Spirit (MS), resulting in the production of over 26,000 tons of MS 92, another record-breaking achievement,” the filing added.

The company is engaged in the production and sale of petroleum products and is a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO).