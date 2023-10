PSX Announces Top 25 Companies for Year 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange has announced the much-awaited list of the Top 25 Companies Awards recipients for the year 2022.

Companies that have shown outstanding performance in terms of financial and managerial performance make it to the Top 25 list.

The list is as follows:

Sr. No Name of Company Sr. No. Name of Company 1 Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 14 Cherat Cement Company Limited 2 Engro Corporation Limited 15 United Bank Limited 3 Systems Limited 16 Archroma Pakistan Limited 4 Engro Fertilizers Limited 17 International Industries Limited 5 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited 18 MCB Bank Limited 6 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 19 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 7 Security Papers Limited 20 Indus Motor Company Limited 8 Habib Bank Limited 21 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited 9 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 22 Pakistan Cables Limited 10 Bank Alfalah Limited 23 Hub Power Company Limited 11 Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 24 Cherat Packaging Limited 12 Millat Tractors Limited 25 Pakistan State Oil Company Limited 13 Mari Petroleum Company Limited

The PSX Top 25 Companies Awards, initiated in the year 1978, have been presented to outstanding companies listed on the Stock Exchange.