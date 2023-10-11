SBP Suspends Authorization of 5 Exchange Companies Over Regulatory Violations

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has suspended the authorization of multiple Exchange Companies of B Category due to serious violations of its regulations and instructions.

In a short statement, the central bank said that the suspension of authorization would be applicable with immediate effect. The companies include:

International Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited World Wide Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited World Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited Universal Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited United Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited

All the aforementioned Exchange Companies, their head offices, and all branches have been debarred from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.