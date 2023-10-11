Senator Body Expresses Concern About Performance of PIA

The members of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation Wednesday expressed concern regarding the performance of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The meeting of the committee was chaired by committee chairman Senator Hidayat Ullah where Senator Mohsin Aziz commented that the committee isn’t being properly informed about the current status of the national flag carried.

He said that the committee isn’t aware of the business survival plan of the airline. The committee directed to provide a briefing about the performance of the airline and its future strategy.

ALSO READ Govt to Offer Only Core Business of PIA to Potential Buyer: Privatization Minister

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla raised the issue of flying clubs in the country. He said that flying clubs are facing problems and federal and provincial governments are not supporting these clubs. He said if these nurseries for pilots are destroyed then we wouldn’t even be able to train pilots. The committee decided to discuss the issue of flying clubs in detail during its next meeting.

The committee also discussed the issue of reinstating pilots who were suspended. Senator Mandviwalla said that FIRs registered against the pilots have been quashed but the Civilian Aviation Authority (CAA) has not taken any steps in this regard for now. The CAA DG requested an in-camera session of the meeting to discuss the issue. The CAA DG further said that the licenses of pilots were rightly suspended.