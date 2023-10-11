Sindh Also Decides To Re-Conduct MDCAT Due to Cheating

The Sindh government has finally made the all-important decision regarding the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd.) Maqbool Baqar has ordered to re-take the exam across the province but this time, through the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Karachi.

Previously, MDCAT was held under the supervision of the Jinnah Sindh Medical University. However, the institute failed to maintain transparency as the paper got leaked 4-5 hours before the test began.

The government had formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter. After conducting a thorough investigation, the committee recommended re-conducting the exam.

Furthermore, the caretaker CM Sindh had also involved the Federal Investigation Agency to identify the culprits and deal with them according to the law.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has also ruled in favor of the provincial government and gave orders to retake the exam within six weeks.