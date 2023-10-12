Lahore Bans Entry of Smoke-Emitting Vehicles

The Punjab government has banned the entry of smoke-emitting as well as vehicles with pressure horns into Lahore.

The decision, effective from Oct 11, has been taken following the directions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

The campaign, conducted in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency, is aimed at combating the alarming level of smog in the provincial capital.

Furthermore, IG Punjab has also ordered to issue a certificate to any unfit vehicle. Additionally, a motor vehicle examiner will be called for assistance whenever necessary.

To mitigate smog in the provincial capital, the administration has imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Burning stubble in agricultural fields in all districts of the Lahore division has been banned.

Furthermore, tractor-trolleys carrying sand and other materials without proper cover have also been prohibited from entering Lahore. Recently, the district administration announced strict measures to control the worsening smog in the provincial capital.

If approved by the government, schools, markets, and factories will remain closed every Wednesday. According to the suggestions, government departments should function with half their usual workforce.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi City Traffic Police has also announced a crackdown against vehicles emitting harmful smoke. Such vehicles have been banned from entering the city and heavy fines will also be imposed on them.