Ministry of Railways to Promote ML-1 for Early Commencement of Work

The Ministry of Railways has planned to promote ML-1 project for early commencement of work.

Federal Secretary for Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah chaired a meeting to review the preparations of upcoming visit to China on the eve of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF).

The Ministry of Railways has planned to promote ML-1 project for early commencement of work. In addition, other key railway projects would also be shared with investors for implementation.

Some of the key projects include Gwadar connectivity, upgrdation of Quetta Taftan rail link, new link between Quetta-Zhob and Dera Ismail Khan, Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) between Karachi Port and Pipri, new rail link between Kohat, Thal and Kharlachi, solarization in Railways and development and commercialization of railway stations. The chair showed satisfaction on the level of preparation.