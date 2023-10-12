Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls by Almost Rs. 8,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan fell by almost Rs. 8,000 per tola on Thursday to close at Rs. 197,200.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 7,800 per tola to Rs. 197,200 while the price of 10 grams went down by Rs. 6,684 to close at Rs. 169,070.

Yesterday, the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 5,500 per tola while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs. 4,715. It is pertinent to mention here that when APGJA announced rates on Tuesday after a hiatus of nearly a month, the per tola price of gold stood at Rs. 199,500 per tola.

The current price of gold has come down substantially since the second week of September after nearing the all-time high of Rs. 240,000 per tola in early September.

In the international market, spot gold went up by 0.5 percent to $1,882.59 per ounce by 1138 GMT, while the US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,895.40.