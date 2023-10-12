Punjab’s Caretaker CM Rejects Fare Increase for Metro and Speedo Buses

In an effort to provide relief to the inflation-weary masses, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has rejected a summary proposing a Rs. 15 increase in the fares of metro and speedo buses.

During a recent meeting of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority, several important matters were discussed. The CM directed to explore other ways to generate revenue instead of burdening the people.

The meeting was informed about the World Bank-funded electric bus service from Lahore Railway Station to Green Town. A total of 27 electric buses would be operated on the route under the pilot project.

Additionally, the meeting also deliberated over the introduction of electric buses for the Pakistan Metrobus System in Islamabad-Rawalpindi. The CM ordered to take the necessary steps regarding the electric buses initiative.

Moreover, he also directed to address the staff shortage at the Punjab Mass Transit Authority. The concerned officials were asked to repair and maintain metro bus tracks in the twin cities.

CM Naqvi reiterated the government’s commitment to offering secure and top-notch transportation services to the people. According to the transport secretary, 25,000 students travel via the Orange Line Metro Train every day.

Recently, the provincial government announced free travel for senior citizens and students in the Orange Line Metro Train, Metro Bus Service, and Speedo Bus Service.