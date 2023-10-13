HBL Takes Center Stage at IAMTN Summit in Dubai

By Press Release | Published Oct 13, 2023 | 11:08 am

HBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank and a leading player in the country’s remittance flows, partnered with the International Association of Money Transfer Networks (IAMTN) Summit in Dubai on 11 and 12 October 2023.

The IAMTN Annual Summit gathers professionals, thought leaders, and innovators in the financial services industry to discuss challenges, initiatives, and opportunities in the realm of international money transfers and remittances. IAMTN is the only global trade association that represents the cross-border payments industry.

Speaking at the session as a key speaker, Sagheer Mufti, Chief Operating Officer – HBL, said: “HBL is committed to innovate and transform the cross-border payments landscape. Interoperability is the key to unlocking the full potential of cross-border remittances.

By breaking down silos and enabling seamless integration between different payment systems, we can create a more efficient and inclusive financial landscape and serve our clients better.”

>