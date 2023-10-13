Local YouTuber Sends Rs. 200 Million Copyright Notice to PTV

A local YouTuber, Muzzamil Hussain, famously known as MHTOORI, has served a legal notice to Pakistan Television (PTV) World over copyright infringement.

The content creator took the legal path against the state-owned television after it aired his original video without permission. Normally, when TV channels broadcast others’ videos, they seek their permission and give them the due credit.

However, in this case, neither did the PTV administration reach out to Muzzamil for consent nor did they credit his work. Talking to a private news channel, the YouTuber said that he accidentally came across one of his videos being broadcasted by PTV without his consent.

“PTV World aired the video footage on 30th September around 2 pm,” he added. The state television hasn’t responded to the accusations yet. In the legal notice, he claimed that the PTV broadcasted video was created from different clips of his videos on Facebook.

The videos were filmed across different locations in the country, including Swabi, Islamia College University, Gwadar, Khanpur Dam, and other historical places.

In the legal notice, he has demanded the PTV administration to cease the broadcast, distribution, or any further use of the video in question.

Furthermore, he has also asked for compensation for the “unauthorized creation and broadcast of his video, amounting to Two Hundred Millions PKR, in accordance with the Copyright Ordinance, 1962.”

MHTOORI’s lawyer has given a 7-day notice to the PTV administration to respond to his client’s legal notice. If his demands aren’t met, he will be pursuing legal action.

Via: Samaa