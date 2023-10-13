Punjab Police Announces Hundreds of Jobs

The Punjab police has advertised hundreds of jobs for the positions of Senior Station Assistant (SSA) and Police Station Assistant (PSA). A total of 21 SSAs and 835 PSAs will be recruited during the process.

Application Form & Last Date:

Application forms can be downloaded from the Punjab Police’s official website. The last date for submitting application is October 28.

Qualification & Requirements:

To apply for the SSA jobs, candidates need to fall within the age range of 18 to 25 years. Furthermore, they must possess domicile of the relevant district.

The minimum qualification for the job is intermediate in Computer Science (ICS) with three years of experience in the relevant field. On the other hand, the qualification for the PSA jobs are a degree in ICS with 3 years experience, a computer certificate from a recognized institute and English typing speed of 35 words per minute (WPM) and 25 WPM in Urdu.

Additional Information:

The list of selected candidates will be displayed at the district police line as well as the official website of the Punjab police. 15% quota has been allocated for women, while 5% and 3% has been allocated for minorities and disabled individuals, respectively.

In the initial stage, a written test will be conducted followed by a typing test. Those who pass both the tests successfully will be called for interviews.

Following are the details of the PSA jobs per district:

District PSA Lahore 199 Sheikhupura – Sheikhupura 24 – Nankana Sb 8 – Kasur 4 Faisalabad – Faisalabad 38 – Chiniot 5 – Jhang 4 – T.T Singh 3 Gujranwala – Gujranwala 52 – Gujrat 24 – Hafizabad 6 – Mandi Bahauddin 5 – Sialkot 50 – Narowal 12 Sargodha – Sargodha 32 – Bhakkar 4 – Khushab 12 – Mianwali 25 Sahiwal – Sahiwal 4 – Okara 1 – Pakpattan 3 Rawalpindi – Rawalpindi 61 – Attock 10 – Chakwal 15 – Jehlum 12 Multan – Multan 71 – Lodhran 8 – Khanewal 13 – Vehari 6 Bahawalpur – Bahawalpur 7 – Bahawalnagar 3 – Rahimyar Khan 18 DG Khan – DG Khan 40 – Layyah 6 – Muzaffargarh 32 – Rajanpur 17 Total 835



Here are the details of SSA jobs per district: