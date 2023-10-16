CDA Retrieves Hundreds of Kanals From Land Mafia in Islamabad

In an operation against land grabbers in Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced retrieving 750 kanals of its land in Sector I-12/1, 2 and 3 during the last week.

Chairman CDA, Captain (r) Anwar ul Haq, recently ordered a crackdown against encroachments in the federal capital.

Sharing details of the operation, an official stated that the Enforcement Directorate of CDA, in cooperation with multiple departments, initiated action against an unauthorized Afghan settlement in the vicinity of NUST, Sector I-12.

Heavy machinery was used during the operation to destroy a number of rooms and livestock enclosures. The 750 kanals of land retrieved during the operation will be used for various projects.

The anti-encroachment operation was also carried out in other parts of Islamabad, including Simly Dam Road, Karnal Sher Khan Avenue, Mandi Mor, Margalla Town Phase-2, and Murree Road. Public walkways on both sides of the roads were cleared by authorities.

Furthermore, CDA officials also seized approximately 14 trucks loaded with confiscated items. Additionally, various buildings in Pothohar Avenue of the University Town were served notices for violating the building code by the Building Control North.