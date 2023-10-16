Over 80 Pakistani Companies Are Participating in GITEX Global 2023

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 16, 2023 | 2:34 pm

Companies and startups are participating in a major technology show currently being held in Dubai.

Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT) officials told ProPakistani that 56 Pakistani companies and 30 startups are participating in GITEX Global 2023.

26 Pakistani companies are participating officially whereas 29 IT companies are participating privately in the Global event.

According to the MoITT officials, Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecom Dr Umar Saif has also reached Dubai to represent Pakistan in the GITEX. Officials of the Ministry of IT, Ignite, and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) are also participating in the event along with the Federal Minister in charge of IT.

According to MoITT, these companies are working in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Metaverse, Agritech, Edtech, etc. The Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecom will inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion in the GITEX Global.

 

While talking to ProPakistani, the chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) Zohaib Khan said that over 80 Pakistani companies, startups, and many delegates from Pakistan are participating in the event.

He said there is a big Tech Destination Pakistan Connexxion Lodge in the GITEX Global 2023.

>