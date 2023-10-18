Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases by Over Rs. 6,000 Per Tola

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 18, 2023 | 6:32 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan increased by over Rs. 6,000 per tola on Wednesday to close at Rs. 206,500 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) soared by Rs. 6,400 per tola to Rs. 206,600 while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 5,487 to close at Rs. 177,040.

It is pertinent to mention here that gold traders in the country did not officially release gold prices on Tuesday. On the opening day of the week i.e. on Monday, the price of gold fell by Rs. 100 per tola.

The price of the precious metal was released officially last week after a gap of almost a month. Since last Tuesday, the price of gold has gone up by Rs. 7,000 per tola from Rs. 199,500.

In the international market, spot gold was up 1.1 percent to $1,944.90 per ounce by 1131 GMT, while the US gold futures rose 1.2 percent to $1,958.90.

>