Islamabad Residents Can Now Pay Property Tax Online

In another step towards enhancing convenience for the residents of Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched an online facility for property tax payment.

Now, you don’t need to visit the CDA offices as the civic authority has introduced an online service for paying property tax from the comfort of your home.

Furthermore, citizens can also pay their water bills as well as availing other facilities online. Visit the CDA website to pay your bills online.

“CDA introduces online payment facilitation to create ease for its citizens. Consumers can now pay water bill, property tax and other services payments via online from ease of their home,” the authority said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

The online property tax payment facility is part of CDA’s efforts to enhance public convenience. Recently, it was reported that the authority will digitize plot records.

A website will be developed in this regard, providing information about residential and commercial plots, as well as buildings. CDA is currently working on creating a pro forma for the submission of plot details.

The purpose of this pro forma is to establish the groundwork for creating a data repository, helping in the digitization of records. Citizens will be able to get unrestricted access to all the digitized records.