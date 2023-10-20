Weekly Inflation Drops But Remains Above 35%

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for current week ended on 19th October, 2023 decreased by 1.70 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year on year trend depicts increase of 35.45 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of electricity charges for q1 (136.89 percent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 percent), cigarettes (94.46 percent), chilies powder (84.11 percent), rice basmati broken (81.74 percent), wheat flour (80.73 percent), rice irri-6/9 (71.43 percent), sugar (66.29 percent), gur (61.50 percent), salt powdered (57.40 percent) and tea lipton (56.27 percent) while decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (45.75 percent), onions (23.76 percent), pulse gram (5.63 percent), mustard oil (2.12 percent) and vegetable ghee (0.62 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45 percent) items increased, 24 (47.06 percent) items decreased and 13 (25.49 percent) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include eggs (3.44 percent), salt powdered (2.63 percent), shirting (2.18 percent), mutton (1.01 percent), beef with bone (0.84 percent), cooked beef (0.72 percent), tea prepared (0.34 percent), cooked daal (0.34 percent), potatoes (0.25 percent), and firewood whole 40 kg (0.22 percent).

Some of the items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices during the week over the previous include petrol super (12.31 percent), onions (8.45 percent), chicken (5.46 percent), hi-speed diesel (4.68 percent), pulse masoor (3.38 percent), sugar (3.07 percent), pulse gram (2.42 percent), garlic (2.24 percent), rice basmati broken (2.17 percent), pulse moong (2.10 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.59 percent), bananas (1.56 percent), tomatoes (1.41 percent), LPG (1.17 percent), and wheat flour bag 20 kg (1.16 percent).