Lahore High Court Orders to Capture Smoke-Emitting Vehicles in Lahore

To control smog in the provincial capital, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to seize smoke-emitting vehicles over multiple violations.

During the hearing of a case on Friday, Justice Shahid Karim directed the district administration and traffic police to take stringent measures against vehicles polluting the air.

Furthermore, the director general of the Environmental Protection Agency was warned that failing to comply with the court’s orders could result in a contempt of court notice.

Moreover, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) across Punjab have been ordered to set up smog control cells. Commissioner Lahore was told to make sure the court’s orders were implemented.

Additionally, Justice Shahid Karim encouraged government employees to start using bicycles to help combat smog in the provincial capital. He added that the DCs should take steps to ensure that the Tehsildars and police inspectors take part in efforts to eliminate smog.

The judge also directed Commissioner Lahore to establish an emergency cell dedicated to smog-related matters in his office and prepare daily reports.

Earlier, the LHC had issued strict orders to control smog. It includes a Rs. 3,000 fine for washing vehicles at home, a Rs. 5,000 fine for wrong parking, and suspension of all new construction projects between October and March.

It is worth mentioning that the caretaker Punjab government had already banned the entry of smoke-emitting vehicles to Lahore. The Punjab Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi had also issued a strict warning to officials.