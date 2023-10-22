3G/4G Users in Pakistan Increase by 0.32 Million in September

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 0.320 million from 126.610 million by the end of August 2023 to 126.930 million by the end of September, according to data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 53.1 percent by the end of August to 53.14 percent by the end of September.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 4.148 million by the end of August to 3.893 million by the end of September while 4G users increased from 43.010 million by the end of August to 43.162 million by the end of September.

Zong’s 3G subscribers decreased from 2.425 million by the end of August to 2.378 million by the end of September while the number of 4G users increased from 33.269 million by the end of August to 33.494 million by the end of September.

Telenor’s 3G subscribers decreased from 2.720 million by the end of August to 2.656 million by the end of September while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 23.260 million by the end of August to 23.320 million by the end of September.

Ufone’s 3G users stood at 2.481 million by the end of September compared to 2.676 million by the end of August. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 13.616 million by the end of August to 14.044 million by the end of September.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan decreased from 190.44 million by the end of August 2023 to 189.740 million by the end of September 2023.

The cellular teledensity has declined from 79.87 percent by the end of August 2023 to 79.44 percent by the end of September. Total teledensity decreased from 80.95 percent by the end of August to 80.52 percent by the end of September.