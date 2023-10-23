FBR Revises Customs Values on Import of Fresh Flowers

Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has revised customs values on the import of fresh flowers through air including roses, Lilium/Lilli, baby breath, daisy, and other types of fresh flowers.

In this regard, the directorate issued a new valuation ruling on Monday. According to the ruling, earlier, the Customs values of Fresh Flowers were determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No.1607/2022.

An exercise has been undertaken by the directorate to re[1]determine the Customs values afresh in line with values prevalent in the international market.

In this regard, meetings were held in the Directorate of Customs Valuation, Karachi which were attended by the relevant Stakeholders. The issues pertaining to the valuation of subject goods were deliberated upon in detail in the afore-referred meetings.

Ninety days’ clearance data has been retrieved and the same has been scrutinized. Subsequently, the market inquiry has been conducted and examined in the light of this Directorate’s Office Order No.17/2014 and in terms of Section 25(7) read with Section 25(9) of the Customs Act, 1969.

The data provided sonic reference; however, it was found that the same could not be solely relied upon due to the absence of absolute demonstrable pieces of evidence of quantities and qualities and variation in the declaration.

The information available was, hence, found incomplete. In line with the statutory sequential order of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, this Directorate conducted a market survey under sub[1]section (7) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969. Various retail/wholesale markets were visited to observe the actual prices of Fresh Flowers.

On the basis of available data/information collected and exercise conducted, the values of fresh flowers have been determined under sub-section (7), read with Section 25(9), of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969.