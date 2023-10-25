Senate Panel Passes Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior unanimously passed the bill titled ‘The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ aimed at enhancing the time period of punishment for offences including false accusations and malicious criminal prosecution by amending Section 182 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Schedule-II of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The committee met with Mohsin Aziz in the chair here on Wednesday. Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, the mover of the bill, stated that the increasing trend of false accusations and malicious criminal prosecution has become an alarming issue these days. The bill aims to enhance the time period of punishment for these offenses by amending Section 182 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Schedule-II of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Additionally, the Committee unanimously passed the Bill titled “The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) (Amendment) Bill, 2023” with amendments. Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand, the mover of the bill, argued that the Bill makes DNA tests mandatory and compels every police officer to test the rape victim upon examination. He added that the aim of the bill is to address the loopholes that allow offenders to escape justice.

The Senate body deliberated on the Bill titled “The Rehriban (Street Vendors) Livelihood Protection Bill, 2023.” Senator Sania Nishtar, the mover of the bill, argued that there are approximately one million street vendors in Pakistan, which are currently regulated by Municipal Corporations and generate around Rs. 900 billion in revenue annually. She added that the aim of the bill is to protect the rights of street vendors against the unholy nexus of police officials, municipal staff, and shopkeepers. Senator Aziz directed the CDA and Interior Ministry to submit a detailed report on the Bill within the next 10 to 15 days.