OICCI Launches 2nd Pakistan Climate Conference to Address Climate Emergency

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) unveiled details for the Pakistan Climate Conference (PCC) 2023, scheduled to take place on November 1, 2023.

This is the second consecutive year that the OICCI is organizing a multi-stakeholder dialog to propose collective solutions for Pakistan’s climate emergency. The conference will bring together national and international experts to identify and implement efforts needed to promote positive climate actions and reduce climate change impact in Pakistan.

The conference will also address the mitigating efforts needed to prevent the recurrence of natural disasters such as the devastating floods of 2022. Those floods alone caused significant devastation in the country, affecting at least 33 million people, displacing nearly eight million people, and resulting in 1,700 casualties.

The PCC 2023 will bring together global climate experts, policymakers, and corporate decision-makers to share learnings and best practices to help Pakistan develop necessary policy and climate interventions.

Amir Paracha, President of OICCI, stressed the urgency of tackling climate risks in Pakistan, “In 2022, Pakistan bore the weight of a devastating loss, exceeding $30 billion, brought about by catastrophic floods. The ongoing threat of climate and environmental change poses a dire threat, potentially reducing Pakistan’s GDP by 18-20% by 2050. These stark numbers underscore the urgent need for a proactive approach to develop a national effort to mitigate climate change”.

Rehan Shaikh, Vice President of OICCI, added “Pakistan has a considerable amount of work ahead of it to live up to its ambitious Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs). The Pakistan Climate Conference is strategically designed to kickstart dialogues on several critical fronts, paving the way for sound policy directions and the implementation of best practices that can help accelerate the country’s journey toward a climate-positive future”.

Andrew Bailey, Managing Committee member of OICCI, highlighted “This year’s conference will build on insights from PCC 2022 and COP 27, to pinpoint the necessary actions to mitigate climate risks in Pakistan, which are also aligning with the COP 28 agenda”.

OICCI member companies have actively worked towards climate action in Pakistan having contributed Rs. 1.2 billion in 2022 alone.

Abdul Aleem, Secretary General of OICCI, added “Addressing climate issues must be a collective national effort, and the OICCI acknowledges the significance of public-private collaborations and coalitions in accomplishing these objectives. By uniting, we have the potential to harness our combined strengths, knowledge, and assets to forge a robust and enduring future for Pakistan”.