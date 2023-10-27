CDWP Approves, Recommends Development Projects Worth Over Rs. 71 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Jahanzeb Khan on Thursday approved five development projects with a total cost of Rs. 11.7 billion.

Two projects at a total cost of Rs. 60 billion were recommended to ECNEC. The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning, Members Planning Commission, and representatives from various ministries and divisions. The approved projects encompass diverse sectors, including climate Change, Health, Education, Energy, and infrastructure development.

The forum has cleared Strengthening Technical Capacities of Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination worth Rs. 316.71 million, Establishment of Directorate General of Religious Education (4th Revised) worth Rs. 1,253.420 million, Refugees & Host Communities Regional Sub Windows SH Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project (KP-HCIP) Education Component worth Rs. 33,048.029 million and Installation of Wide Area Monitoring System (WAMS) for NTDC Power Network (Pilot project) worth Rs 1,349.420 million.

The forum also approved the Infrastructure Rehabilitation Resilience Enhancement post-Flood 2022 (Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of Health Facilities Damaged by Flood 2022 worth Rs. 1,600 million, and Peshawar Northern Bypass 32.2 km (PC-I 3rd Revised) at a cost of Rs. 27,051.680 million. While a position paper with a total cost of Rs. 7,224.42 million was also cleared in principle by the forum.

