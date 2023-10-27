Govt Appoints 19-Member STZA Board of Governors

The federal government has approved the appointment of the 19-member Board of Governors of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), a regulatory body established to promote and regulate the establishment and operation of special technology zones in the country.

Sources told ProPakistani that the cabinet approved the board of governors of STZA on the recommendation of the 3-member selection committee headed by Ahad Cheema, adviser to caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar.

Sources say that in order to achieve the target of $10 billion in IT exports, the matter of appointing the STEA Board of Governors was included in the agenda of SIFC. On the recommendation of SIFC, the federal government formed a selection committee under the chairmanship of Ahad Cheema, advisor to the Caretaker Prime Minister.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister will be the President of the STZA Board of Governors whereas 8 experts from the private sector have been approved for appointment as board members of the Authority.

The Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) and the Chief Secretaries of the four provinces have also been appointed as members of the Board of Governors of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

The STZA BoG also includes Federal Secretaries from the Cabinet Division, Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Science & Technology, and Ministry of National Food Security, as well as the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Sources in the federal government say that the government is working to increase development and programs in the IT sector. For the first time, SIFC’s platform is addressing issues that have not been addressed in the past. The Special Technology Zones Authority was established in 2021 but its Board of Governors has not yet been appointed.

According to federal government sources, the STZA has been established to boost Pakistan’s knowledge economy through the development of technology. After the appointment of the Board of Governors, the Authority will become fully functional and it will accelerate investment in the IT sector and establishment of Special