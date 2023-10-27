SIFC Orders Petroleum Division to Remove All Roadblocks in Qatar’s LNG Terminal Investment

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has ordered the Petroleum Division to remove all roadblocks in Qatar’s $200 million investment in a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Energas Terminal.

SIFC has asked the Petroleum Division to fix all issues and report back so that Qatar’s investment can be guaranteed. According to a national daily, the Secretary Petroleum Division is working on the case to address all issues.

The Energas Terminal will have a regas capacity of up to 1,000 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of LNG, with Qatar Gas owning 49 percent and Energas owning 51 percent. When completed and fully operationalized, the terminal will be operated without any government guarantee of RLNG takeoff or capacity payments from the Government of Pakistan.

Notably, the Energas terminal’s development began in 2016 but has faced several hurdles since. However, it isn’t the only one. Pakistan Port Gas Limited’s LNG Terminal-2 and Mitsubishi’s Tabeer LNG Terminal have both been in the works for quite some time. They were supposed to be operational in 2021, however, they are still inactive.