Pakistan Football Star Defender Easah Suliman Sidelined with Injury Ahead of WC Qualifiers

Big blow for Pakistan football as captain and star defender Easah Suliman suffered an injury while playing for his club Sumgayit FK in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

According to reports, Easah suffered a meniscus tear and will reportedly be out of action for two months.

The England-born defender is one of the main stars in Pakistan team’s lineup. The 25-year-old has been a crucial figure in the Pakistan national team’s lineup. He currently leads the national side in their pursuit of qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Pakistan’s journey in the World Cup qualification has been promising so far, having advanced from the first round by defeating Cambodia 1-0, progressing to the second round for the first time in their history. In the upcoming second round, the Shaheens find themselves in Group G, alongside formidable opponents like Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Tajikistan.

It is likely that Easah may miss the first away leg match against Saudi Arabia scheduled for November 16 and the first leg at home against Tajikistan on November 21.

Easah Suliman is a talented footballer who is a product of the Aston Villa Academy. The 25-year-old has represented England in various youth competitions. Notably, he holds the distinction of being the first player with an Asian heritage to captain any England football national side, achieving this honor at the Under-16, Under-17, and Under-19 levels.

Earlier this year, FIFA granted approval to the Pakistan Football Federation’s request to change the national eligibility of talented footballer to play for Pakistan.

The hope now rests on a swift and successful recovery for Easah Suliman, as his presence on the field will be vital for Pakistan’s World Cup aspirations.