Price of Gold in Pakistan Declines Marginally But Stays Above Rs. 211,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan posted a marginal decline on Friday but stayed above Rs. 211,000 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) declined by Rs. 50 per tola to Rs. 211,300 while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 42 to Rs. 181,156.

The price of gold had increased by Rs. 1,250 per tola on Monday before registering declines of Rs. 750 and Rs. 400 on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Yesterday, the price rose by Rs. 2,900 per tola. Cumulatively, the price of the precious metal has risen by Rs. 2,950 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was unchanged at $1,985.30 per ounce by 0950 GMT, while the US gold futures dropped by 0.1 percent to $1,996.20.