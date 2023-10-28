Warning: Android 14 is Locking People Out of Their Phones

Google’s latest operating system, Android 14, is grappling with a significant storage glitch that is locking users out of their devices, particularly those who use the “multiple profiles” feature. Reports compare this bug to a form of “ransomware” as it denies users access to their device storage.

The good news is that the issue seems to be limited to Pixel devices for now, which is only a small number of the total Android landscape. Initially, it was believed that this bug was confined to the Pixel 6, however, it has become apparent that it affects a broader spectrum of devices that are in the process of upgrading to Android 14.

This includes the Pixel 6, 6a, 7, 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Despite receiving more than 350 replies on the Google issue tracker, there has been no response from Google thus far. The bug has been assigned a medium priority level of “P2” and remains unassigned, signifying that there is no active investigation underway.

ALSO READ Android 14 Lets You Create Unique Wallpapers With a Few Words

Individuals who have come across this storage bug have shared log files containing troubling error messages, including phrases such as “Failed to open directory /data/media/0: Structure needs cleaning.” This issue leads to a range of problematic scenarios, with some users encountering boot loops, others finding themselves stuck on a perpetual “Pixel is starting…” message, and some unable to capture screenshots or access their camera app due to the storage deficiency.

Moreover, users are unable to browse files on their devices via USB from a PC, and both the System UI and Settings components repeatedly crash. In essence, the device becomes virtually unusable in the absence of sufficient storage.

This issue appears to stem from Android’s user-profile system, which is designed to accommodate multiple users and segregate work and personal profiles. Users have reported that the primary profile, often the most crucial one, becomes inaccessible.

ALSO READ Google Pays Billions to Be Your Default Search Engine

If you happen to have a Pixel phone, we recommend avoiding the Android 14 update for now. Since Google is not even investigating the issue at the moment, it is likely going to take a while before it is fixed.