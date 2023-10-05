Android 14 Lets You Create Unique Wallpapers With a Few Words

After a number of unexpected delays, Google has officially launched the stable version of Android 14 alongside its latest Pixel phones. As always, the new OS version will be available on Pixel phones at first and will gradually roll out to other OEMs soon.

Here are some of the notable features coming with Android 14.

AI Wallpapers

Google has introduced generative AI for wallpapers, which lets you create your own wallpaper with just text prompts, similar to DALL E and other AI models. This is limited to Pixel phones for now and there is no indication if it will come to other phones as well.

Lockscreen Shortcuts

Google is finally adding native support for additional lock screen shortcuts, the ones that appear on the bottom right and left of the display. These were limited to flashlights or the dialer, but now you will be able to add Wallet, Camera, Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR Code Scanner, and more.

You will also be able to keep either one or two shortcuts at the same time.

More Personalization

Android 14 introduces the capability to customize fonts, widgets, colors, and layouts, providing a more personalized Pixel experience. These customization options are enhanced by artificial intelligence, ensuring a cohesive and optimized user experience.

Additionally, users have the flexibility to choose a monochromatic theme, minimizing the use of colors if desired.

Other Updates

Android 14 brings support for 10-bit HDR, enhancing the richness of your photos by capturing more sensor information, resulting in significantly improved image quality.

Furthermore, the Health Connect app is now integrated into Android 14, eliminating the need for a separate download. The update also introduces a change in location permissions. Now, when you grant an app access to your location, the operating system will notify you if the app subsequently shares your location data with third parties.

Android 14 will roll out to all supported Pixel devices, meaning even the Pixel 4a and above devices will get it. Google says that the OS update will roll out to non-Pixel devices later this year.