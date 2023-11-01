Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd to Divest Shares in 50 MW Wind Plant in Sindh

Dawood Lawrencepur Limited (PSX: DLL) has decided to divest its equity stake in Tenaga Generasi Limited which owns a 49.5 MW wind power plant based in Sindh, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

“…we write to disclose our potential interest in divestment of our equity stake in Tenaga Generasi Limited, which owns a 49.5 MW wind power project located in Sindh,” the stock filing stated.

The filing added that the potential transaction is subject to all internal, regulatory, and third-party approvals. The process is still in its initial phase and DLL will inform the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited as and when there is any material update with respect to the divestment process.

The Company manages investment in its subsidiaries and associated companies and is engaged in the business of trading and marketing renewable energy solutions, mainly solar, to commercial and industrial consumers, along with the legacy textile business.