Oxford University Press Enters a Strategic Partnership with Nutshell Communications

Oxford University Press (OUP), a global leader in publishing, formally announced a strategic partnership with Nutshell Communications, Pakistan’s foremost communications firm specializing in stakeholder engagement, corporate branding, thought leadership, and strategic communications.

The agreement was officiated at the OUP headquarters in Karachi by Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO Nutshell Group, and Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director OUP. Senior representatives from both organizations were present on occasion.

Arshad Saeed Hussain reiterated OUP’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in education. “OUP is committed to supporting academics through publications, educational materials, and training programs. We are excited about the launch of AQA Oxford, and our rigorous research methods and outreach demonstrate our dedication to advancing education and learning in Pakistan.” He emphasized how Nutshell Group’s unique Pakistan-focused perspective aligns seamlessly with its mission to promote excellence in research, scholarship, and education.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan thanked OUP for choosing Nutshell as its communications partner and emphasized the need to work together for greater causes. “This collaboration holds the potential to achieve excellence and extend OUP’s literary contributions to a broader audience. I look forward to assisting OUP in enhancing its outreach and creating a greater impact on a much larger audience.”

In Pakistan, the education sector demands the utmost commitment by all stakeholders towards standardization and comprehensive training to swiftly address the challenging circumstances and bring about positive change.