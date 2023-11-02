NIC Karachi and The Asia Foundation Celebrate a Year of Impactful Research at the Impact Collective Networking Dinner

The Impact Collective Networking Dinner, a grand celebration marking the culmination of one year of groundbreaking research by the Impact Collective, has been convened on October 5, 2023. The prestigious event provided a remarkable platform to showcase the collective’s achievements while fostering discussions on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters and Climate Action.

The evening commenced with an illuminating introduction to the core concept and mission of the Impact Collective, expertly setting the stage for an insightful and intellectually stimulating gathering.

Mr. Faizan Laghari, Project Director of NIC Karachi, extended a gracious welcome and eloquently shared the narrative behind the Impact Collective’s mission. Distinguished research partners, including Amber Rahim Shamsi from CEJ and Mohsin Khan and Hamza Islam from PakBio Energy, took center stage. They meticulously detailed their research agendas and unveiled findings that shed light on the impactful work accomplished throughout the past year.

The pinnacle of the evening was an engaging and thought-provoking panel discussion under the theme “Engaging Masses in the Debate Around ESG and Climate Action.” This high-caliber panel featured esteemed experts who offered insightful perspectives and innovative solutions: Dr. Noman Ahmed, in a powerful statement, emphasized the pivotal role of those in positions of authority in implementing swift changes to combat the adverse effects of climate change. He underscored that the responsible use of power is a potent force for positive transformation.

Similarly, Sameer Hamid Dodhy, Vice Chairperson Shehri CBE & Founder & District Director Pakistan at Toastmasters International, passionately highlighted the significance of focusing on climate change and the necessity of controlling its adverse effects. His words reverberated the urgency of uniting to protect our planet and the advantages of proactive engagement in climate change mitigation.

Farva Minhas, Program Implementation Lead at The Asia Foundation, shed light on the often-overlooked issue of climate change until it strikes close to home. She passionately remarked: “Let’s not wait for disasters to wake us up. Climate action is an urgent global imperative, and awareness is our first step.”

Ansab Naqvi, founder and CEO of Asani.io, underscored the role of individual responsibility in combating climate change. He presented a compelling case for adopting a minimalist lifestyle and rethinking consumption habits to reduce our environmental footprint. “Tech isn’t the sole culprit,” he emphasized; “personal choices matter.”

Angel Imdad, CEO of Irverde, eloquently emphasized the critical importance of ESG principles and their direct connection to addressing climate change. She elucidated how ESG principles can serve as guiding lights for businesses and organizations, directing them toward sustainable practices and providing a holistic approach to mitigating climate impacts.

The panelists, with their wealth of knowledge and experience, shared invaluable insights into the field of climate change, paving the way for discussions on practical steps that can be integrated into our daily lives to drive meaningful climate action. In his closing remarks, Mr. Haris Qayyum eloquently underscored the significance of events like the Impact Collective Networking Dinner, recognizing their potential to create a profound impact on society and the climate.

The event culminated with heartfelt expressions of gratitude extended to all stakeholders for their unwavering support and dedicated efforts to drive positive change. The Impact Collective Networking Dinner ended on a high note, with attendees benefiting from networking opportunities and enjoying a delightful dinner, thereby cementing its reputation as a prestigious and intellectually enriching event.